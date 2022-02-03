Exert pressure on Centre to find lasting solution for TN fishermen from Lankan navy attacks: AIADMK tells CM

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to exert pressure on the Centre and immediately secure the release of 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in two separate incidents last month and also ensure a lasting solution to the frequent attacks on the fishermen.

Expressing concern over the recurring attacks on the fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed the lives of fishermen from the state and the safety of their fishing crafts were at stake.

''The renewed attacks on the fishermen under the pretext of transgressing the border has caused apprehension among the fishers and raised concern about their livelihood prospects," he said in a statement here.

Panneerselvam said 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in two separate incidents on January 29 and 31 and their two trawlers were impounded by the Lankan authorities who had remanded the men to judicial custody till February 7.

He said a crew of 12 fishers fishing about 15 nautical miles from Kodiyakarai (Point Calimere) on a vessel owned by one Amirthalingam from Akkaraipettai besides a crew of nine on the trawler owned by Chandira from Kottucherrimedu in Karaikal district, were arrested.

"Media reports claim that one of the arrested fishermen has tested positive for coronavirus," Panneerselvam, who is deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

The latest incidents came in the backdrop of over 60 Tamil Nadu fishermen already detained by Sri Lanka, he added.

