Food prices push higher again in January, U.N. agency says

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 135.7 points last month against an upwardly revised 134.1 in December. Rome-based FAO also raised its projection of global cereal production in 2021 to 2.793 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.791 billion tonnes, according to its cereal supply https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/csdb/en and demand outlook.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:34 IST
World food prices rebounded in January and remained near 10-year highs, led by a jump in the vegetable oils index, the U.N. food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 135.7 points last month against an upwardly revised 134.1 in December. That figure was previously given as 133.7.

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned https://reut.rs/3JXHPq7 that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports. Rome-based FAO also raised its projection of global cereal production in 2021 to 2.793 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.791 billion tonnes, according to its cereal supply https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/csdb/en and demand outlook.

