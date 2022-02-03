Left Menu

EU to remind Britain that N.Ireland border checks are required

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:41 IST
EU to remind Britain that N.Ireland border checks are required
Maros Sefcovic Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will tell British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Thursday that border checks on agri-food products from Britain to Northern Ireland are an essential part of their Brexit divorce deal.

The Commission described the decision by Northern Ireland's agriculture minister to halt such checks as "unhelpful", creating uncertainty and unpredictability for Northern Irish businesses and citizens.

"He (Sefcovic) will recall that controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain are a key element of the protocol," a Commission spokesperson said, referring to talks planned with Truss on Thursday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022