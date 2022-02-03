Leopard rescued in Assam's Guwahati

A leopard was rescued from Sishugram Red Cross society near IIT Guwahati on Thursday, the Forest officials informed. As per the officials' statement, "a leopard was captured today at Sishugram Red Cross society near IIT Guwahati, Amingaon by forest officials of Sila Range, North Kamrup Forest Division (NKF)."

The entire operation was monitored and led by Sunnydeo Choudhary, DFO, North Kamrup Division. No human conflicts took place during the entire operation, the officials said. Leopard will be released in its safe habitat after observation, it added.

