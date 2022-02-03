Czech, Polish leaders meet amid reports of deal to end mine dispute

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was set to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague on Thursday, amid reports they could sign a deal to end a long-running dispute over the Turow open-pit coal mine on the Polish side of the border.

Talks between the central European allies to settle a dispute over environmental harm caused by the mine fell apart last year but have been revived since Fiala's new government took office in December. "At the moment it is not possible to talk about an agreement yet," Piotr Muller, the Polish government spokesperson, said. "Everything depends on further talks between the prime ministers."

Polish state news agency PAP reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous source, that the countries had reached a tentative deal. The Czech government only announced Morawiecki's visit on Thursday morning, but a Czech official source told Reuters the two sides were expected to sign a deal. Fiala said last week the level of compensation and the duration of any potential deal were two main sticking points in reaching a deal.

The Czechs have complained the mine is sucking up underground water from wells in nearby Czech villages and causing other environmental harm. The dispute has reached the European Union's top court, which ordered Poland last year to halt mining pending the case. The court has also ordered Poland to face a 500,000-euro ($564,000) daily fine for refusing to stop operations, which Warsaw has also refused to pay.

Warsaw has vowed to keep the mine open due to its significance for the economy and energy supplies, and its importance as a major employer in the Polish border region.

