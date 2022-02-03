Czech, Polish leaders meet to end Turow mine dispute

The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland were meeting in Prague on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over the Turow open-pit coal mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that has reached the European Union courts. A Czech government spokesperson said the cabinet approved on Wednesday a proposed agreement with Poland, while a government source told Reuters a deal was expected to be signed, although they gave no details of the framework.

Polish state news agency PAP also reported, citing an anonymous source, that the countries had reached a tentative deal. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was set to meet Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in Prague, in a visit announced by the Czech government only on Thursday morning, with a news conference set for 1:00 p.m. (1200 GMT).

"At the moment it is not possible to talk about an agreement yet," said Piotr Muller, a spokesperson for the Polish government. "Everything depends on further talks between the prime ministers." Talks between the central European allies to settle a dispute over environmental harm caused by the massive mine fell apart last year but have been revived since Fiala's new government took office in December.

Last week Fiala said the level of compensation and the duration of any potential deal were two main sticking points in reaching a pact. The Czechs have sought up to 50 million euros in compensation to help finance infrastructure upgrades in the region around the Turow mine.

They have complained the mine is sucking up underground water from wells in nearby Czech villages and causing other environmental harm. The dispute has reached the EU's top court, which ordered Poland last year to halt mining pending the outcome.

The court has also ordered a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($564,000) for Poland over its refusal to stop operations, which Warsaw has also refused to pay. An adviser to Europe's top court sided with the Czech legal challenge on Thursday, saying Poland breached EU law when extending the life of Turow without assessing the environmental impact.

Warsaw, though, has vowed to keep open the mine and electricity plant complex because of their significance for the economy and energy supplies, as well as because it is a major employer in the Polish border region. Poland has sought a deal with the Czech Republic promising environmental safeguards, such as an underground barrier, while the Czechs have pledged to withdraw the legal challenge against Warsaw, which is already locked in other disputes with the EU over rule of law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)