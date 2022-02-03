BJP, RSS want rule of only one ideology, but it can never happen: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) want the rule of only one ideology in the country, it can never happen.

He was speaking here after launching a financial assistance scheme of the Chhattisgarh government for landless labourers of rural areas.

Gandhi also attacked the BJP saying the party and its ideology are taking India towards danger and added that division of the country is the biggest threat of that party. ''When they ask what has been done in 70 years, they do not insult Congress, but our farmers and labourers,'' Gandhi said while referring to the BJP.

Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on a day-long visit to his party-ruled state.

Apart from launching the scheme named 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana' (RGGBKMNY), Gandhi laid the foundation stone of a memorial with an eternal flame, named 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti', to be built in Mana Camp area here for soldiers and security personnel martyred in the line of duty. He also laid the foundation stone of 'Gandhi Sevagram' ashram to be built in Nava Raipur, similar to the one in Wardha (Maharashtra).

Earlier, on his arrival at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur from New Delhi at around noon by a special aircraft, Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and senior party leaders at the airport, a government official said.

This is Gandhi's first visit to the state since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country in early 2020. Under the RGGBKMNY, registered labourers in rural areas who do not possess agricultural land will be given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three installments. Nearly 3.55 lakh landless families of labourers, barbers, blacksmiths, priests, forest produce collectors and shepherds, among others, will receive the first installment of Rs 2,000 on the occasion under the scheme, the official said.

