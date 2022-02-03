Left Menu

Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area on Wednesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
According to Delhi Police, the victim has been identified as Mayur. Some miscreants came to Mayur late Wednesday night and had a fight with him. Following this, they opened fire at him killing him on the spot. By the time police reached the crime scene, the miscreants had already fled.

The Delhi Police is now analysing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. Prima facie, police said it is a matter of enmity and the accused are being identified. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

