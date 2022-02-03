Left Menu

BMC budget: Mumbai Coastal Road project given topmost priority, allocated Rs 3,200 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:30 IST
BMC budget: Mumbai Coastal Road project given topmost priority, allocated Rs 3,200 crore
BMC budget 2022-23. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project. According to BMC, 50 per cent of the work of the Coastal Road project has been done while the municipality intends to complete 90 per cent through this. Last year the budget for 2021-22, proposed Rs 3500 Crore for this project.

The BMC has given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic. As per BMC data, Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget. The BMC on Thursday presented a budget of a total of Rs 45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal presented the budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022