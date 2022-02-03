IEX power trade volume rises 16 pc to Rs 8,652 MU in Jan

Power trade volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 8,652 million units (MU) at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in January.

''The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8,652 MU volume on January 22 comprising 7,245 MU in the conventional power market, 280 MU in the green power market and 1,126 MU (11.26 lakh certificates) in the REC market.

“Overall, the Exchange achieved 16 per cent YoY (year-on-year) volume growth in across all its market segments during the month (January),'' an IEX statement said. The day-ahead market volume at 5,280 MU saw a 5 per cent year-on-year decline, whereas the average market clearing price at Rs 3.39 per unit in January 2022 witnessed a 6.7 per cent y-o-y increase and 4.1 per cent month-on-month decline.

The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily, and weekly contracts traded 390 MU during the month and saw 11.6 per cent month-on-month growth.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) achieved 1,575 MU volume and witnessed a significant 28 per cent y-o-y growth, with the average monthly price at Rs 3.44 per unit.

The highest single-day volume of 75 MU was achieved on January 7.

In January 2022, 543 participants transacted in the RTM market at IEX.

A total of 11.26 lakh renewable energy certificates were cleared in the trading session held on January 27, 2022, on the IEX.

