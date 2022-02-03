Left Menu

IEX power trade volume rises 16 pc to Rs 8,652 MU in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:34 IST
IEX power trade volume rises 16 pc to Rs 8,652 MU in Jan
  • Country:
  • India

Power trade volume increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 8,652 million units (MU) at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in January.

''The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8,652 MU volume on January 22 comprising 7,245 MU in the conventional power market, 280 MU in the green power market and 1,126 MU (11.26 lakh certificates) in the REC market.

“Overall, the Exchange achieved 16 per cent YoY (year-on-year) volume growth in across all its market segments during the month (January),'' an IEX statement said. The day-ahead market volume at 5,280 MU saw a 5 per cent year-on-year decline, whereas the average market clearing price at Rs 3.39 per unit in January 2022 witnessed a 6.7 per cent y-o-y increase and 4.1 per cent month-on-month decline.

The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily, and weekly contracts traded 390 MU during the month and saw 11.6 per cent month-on-month growth.

The real-time electricity market (RTM) achieved 1,575 MU volume and witnessed a significant 28 per cent y-o-y growth, with the average monthly price at Rs 3.44 per unit.

The highest single-day volume of 75 MU was achieved on January 7.

In January 2022, 543 participants transacted in the RTM market at IEX.

A total of 11.26 lakh renewable energy certificates were cleared in the trading session held on January 27, 2022, on the IEX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022