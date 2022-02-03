Left Menu

Millions of Britons to face 54% hike in energy bills from April

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:41 IST
Energy prices for millions of British households are set to soar from April after the energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by 54% after record global gas prices last year.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose more than 300% last year, pushing up the cost of electricity and leading to the collapse of more than 25 British energy suppliers.

The cap for average annual consumption on the standard tariffs will rise by 693 pounds ($938.88)to 1,971 pounds, while for homes on pre-payment energy meters it will rise by 708 pounds to 2,017 pounds a year, with a total of around 22 million households affected, Ofgem said. ($1 = 0.7381 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alex Richardson)

