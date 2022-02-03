Left Menu

ECOWAS chairman says Mali's coup was "contagious" in West Africa

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:42 IST
ECOWAS chairman says Mali's coup was "contagious" in West Africa
  • Country:
  • Ghana

The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Akufo-Addo said on Thursday that a 2020 coup in Mali was "contagious" and had led to subsequent coups in the region.

"This must be contained before it devastates our whole region," said Akufo-Addo at an ECOWAS summit in Ghana's capital Accra.

