ECOWAS chairman says Mali's coup was "contagious" in West Africa

The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Akufo-Addo said on Thursday that a 2020 coup in Mali was "contagious" and had led to subsequent coups in the region.

"This must be contained before it devastates our whole region," said Akufo-Addo at an ECOWAS summit in Ghana's capital Accra.

