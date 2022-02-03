ECOWAS chairman says Mali's coup was "contagious" in West Africa
The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Nana Akufo-Addo said on Thursday that a 2020 coup in Mali was "contagious" and had led to subsequent coups in the region.
"This must be contained before it devastates our whole region," said Akufo-Addo at an ECOWAS summit in Ghana's capital Accra.
