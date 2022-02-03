EU says N.Ireland agri-food checks seem to be continuing
The European Commission said on Thursday that it understood checks on agri-food trade from Britain to Northern Ireland were continuing despite an announcement by the province's agriculture minister that they would halt.
"Preliminary information from our experts on the ground is true that the checks are continuing," Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news conference.
