Tourism Ministry adds Punaura Dham in Ramayana circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme

As per the request received from the State Government of Bihar, Ministry of Tourism has included Punaura Dham in the Ramayana circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme. The destination of Punaura Dham has been recently included under PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

Details of the projects approved under Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the State of Bihar is given below:

Development of Thirthankar Circuit in Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri under Jain theme, approved in the year 2016-17 at the cost of Rs. 37.20 Cr. A amount of Rs. 26.11 Cr. has been released till date.

Integrated Development of Spiritual Circuit at Sultanganj – Dharmshala - Deoghar under Spiritual theme, approved in the year 2016-17 at the cost of Rs. 44.76 Cr. A amount of Rs. 42.52 Cr. has been released till date.

Development of Buddhist circuit - Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya approved in the year 2016-17 at the cost of Rs. 98.73 Cr. A amount of Rs. 93.22 Cr. has been released till date.

Development of Gandhi Circuit: Bhitiharwa - Chandrahia - Turkaulia under Rural theme approved in the year 2017-18 at the cost of Rs. 44.65 Cr. An amount of Rs. 35.72 Cr. has been released till date.

Development of Pilgrimage Circuit in Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh under Spiritual theme approved in the year 2017-18 at the cost of Rs. 47.53 crore. A amount of Rs. 38.02 Cr. has been released till date.

