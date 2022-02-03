Left Menu

UK's Sunak sets out financial support to help with energy bills

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The British government will step in to take the sting out of rising energy prices, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, setting out a series of financial support schemes.

"In total, the government is going to help around 28 million households this year. Taken together this is a plan to help with the cost of living worth around 9 billion pounds ($12 billion)," he told parliament.

The measures include a 200 pound discount on electricity bills for all households to be repaid over five years, and a 150 pound rebate on council tax bills for around 80% of households in England. ($1 = 0.7379 pounds)

