MoU signed with Ather Energy to set up 1,000 fast charging stations for electric two-wheelers in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy and Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) of Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday for setting up 1,000 fast charging stations across the state.

The ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with them to share their available spaces for the charging stations, a release by CMO said.

Ather Energy will provide free charging services for the electric two-wheeler vehicles, it said.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.

