Saudi Arabia will help stabilise oil market, Crown Prince tells Japanese PM

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in telephone talks that the kingdom would contribute to the stabilisation of the international crude oil market, the Japanese government said on Thursday.

Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

