North Sea oil and gas should play part in energy transition - UK's Sunak

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST
The British government believes North Sea oil and gas industry should play a role in the country's transition to net zero, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"We believe in the future of the North Sea, we believe in the oil and gas industry, we believe in those 200,000 jobs that it supports and we want to make sure it plays an important part our of our transition to net zero," Sunak told parliament.

