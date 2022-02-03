Britain scrambles $12 billion to help households with 54% energy price hike

Energy prices for millions of Britons will soar from April after the regulator hiked its price cap by 54%, forcing the government to stump up 9 billion pounds ($12 billion) of fresh support for hard-hit households. Responding to the record global gas prices that have sent almost 30 British energy suppliers to the wall, Ofgem said the price cap on the most widely used tariff would rise to 1,971 pounds a year from April, the same month that taxes rise and general inflation is set to peak at 6%.

The Bank of England also raised interest rates again on Thursday, adding to the pressure on households. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, whose financial support during the pandemic may run to as much as 410 billion pounds, said he had no option but to intervene to take the "sting out of a significant price shock" for millions of people.

The government will now provide state-backed loans to energy providers to spread the higher costs over five years, worth 200 pounds to consumers, while a 150-pound rebate on local taxes will also apply to around 80% of households in England. Governments across Europe have spent tens of billions of euros to shield consumers from the record-high energy prices, either removing taxes or supporting the neediest after gas and power costs spiked when economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.

In Britain, a six-month price cap has limited the immediate impact on consumers, forcing the pain on suppliers instead, with more than 25 going out of business since the start of 2021. Analysts said Sunak's attempt to delay passing on the full hit to consumers was a gamble, however, with prices seen high well into next year and beyond, and with major European gas suppliers, Russia locked in a dispute with the West over Ukraine.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose more than 300% last year. Craig Lowrey at Cornwall Insight said the British government's move was not a viable long-term solution.

"Without changes, we predict the winter cap will see payments rise to over 2,000 pounds a year for the average customer. Any tools intended to reduce the immediate impact of these record-high prices will mean that they are ultimately borne over a longer period," he said. SOARING COSTS

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said the energy market had seen an unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event. "Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas," he said in a statement.

Ofgem also said on Thursday it would look at changing how often it can update the price cap, to ensure it reflects the true cost of the market. Unite, the country's biggest union said the new price cap would turn the cost-of-living crisis into a catastrophe for millions of people. "This will plunge at least one in four families in Britain into fuel poverty," it said.

Those households who use prepay meters, often among the poorest, will see the cap rise to 2,017 pounds. Charity National Energy Action has warned that higher energy prices will likely push a further 1.5 million households into fuel poverty, meaning they are unable to afford to heat their homes to the temperature needed to keep warm and healthy.

Analysts at BofA said the average Western European household spent around 1,200 euros on gas and electricity in 2020. British households spent an average of 1,370 euros a year on their energy, lower than German and French households at 1,526 euros and 1,406 euros respectively but higher than Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese households. ($1 = 0.7379 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)