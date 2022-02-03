Left Menu

SSB neutralizes two hardcore Naxals in Bihar

In its ongoing crusade against Naxals, troops of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in a joint operation with local police and a Special Task Force (STF) has neutralized two hardcore Naxals in Bihar, the force said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:27 IST
In its ongoing crusade against Naxals, troops of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in a joint operation with local police and a Special Task Force (STF) has neutralized two hardcore Naxals in Bihar, the force said on Thursday. Based on an intelligence input, the SSB said a joint operation was carried out by its troops, Bihar police and STF on Tuesday at around 3.30 pm.

During the operation, an exchange of fire between the joint team and Naxals took place near Ghoghi Kodasi under Police Station Piribazar in Lakhisarai (Bihar) at 9.30 am on Wednesday. "In the exchange of fire two hardcore Naxals were neutralized along with the recoveries of arms and ammunition," said the SSB.

The neutralized Naxals have been identified as Virendra Kodan and Jagdish Koda. In the operation the security forces recovered one factory-made SLR Rifle with magazine, one country-made pistol with magazine, total of 177 round ammunition of 7.62 mm and 9 mm, one cane bomb and one walkie-talkie.

"The bodies of neutralized Naxals alongwith recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to police," said the SSB. Director Geneal SSB congratulated and praised the troops for their outstanding achievement and has also announced to reward the troops involved in the operation. (ANI)

