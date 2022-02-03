Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 after BoE hikes rates

London's FTSE 100 erased early gains to trade lower on Thursday, as the pound jumped after the Bank of England (BoE) announced a second consecutive interest rate hike to curb inflation. The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3%, as a sharp rise in the sterling currency hurt shares of internationally-focused companies. The FTSE mid-cap index fell 0.7%.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5%, with four out of nine policymakers wanting a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures. "Four members voted for a 50 bps hike, which is a hawkish turn markets did not expect," said Anna Stupnytska, a global macro economist at Fidelity International.

"As the Fed joins the BOE in the hiking cycle later this year, market vulnerabilities will likely come in sharp focus as the policy punchbowl starts getting withdrawn." The BoE said consumer price inflation — which stood at 5.4% in December — now looks set to peak at around 7.25% in April, which would be the highest rate since the recession-ravaged early-1990s and miles off its 2% target.

The banking sub-sector gained 1.2%, tracking two-year yields that jumped back to their highest level since May 2011 following the BoE decision. Strong quarterly earnings by companies in the energy and consumer sector helped limit some losses.

Shares in catering giant Compass group rose 7.7% after saying its first-quarter revenue had reached 97% of its pre-pandemic levels. Shell, which moved its headquarters from The Hague to London last month, was up 0.6% after it boosted its dividend and share repurchases, and its fourth-quarter profit soared to $6.4 billion.

Gambling software maker Playtech's shares rose 10.6% after TTB Partners sought its release from takeover rules that prevent the shareholder from making a fresh offer for the British company after the Aristocrat deal collapsed.

