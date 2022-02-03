Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly to begin on March 7

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 7, an Assembly official said on Thursday.

The session will begin on March 7 with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, the official said. The House will have 13 sittings during the budget session, which will conclude on March 25, he said.

The state's budget for fiscal 2022-23 will be presented during the session, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)