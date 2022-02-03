Left Menu

Maha: AIMIM stages agitation against state govt's decision to allow sale of wine at supermarkets

Workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM on Thursday staged an agitation in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, demanding that the state government revoke its decision to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops.Earlier this week, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel had warned of vandalising supermarkets where wine bars are opened in Aurangabad district.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:24 IST
Workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, demanding that the state government revoke its decision to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops.

Earlier this week, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel had warned of vandalising supermarkets where wine bars are opened in Aurangabad district. Agitators gathered at Kranti Chowk area of the city during the day, holding placards demanding opening of milk bars instead of wine bars.

''If the decision to open wine bars is not revoked, we will intensify our agitation. We will vandalise such shops whenever they are opened,'' AIMIM's state student unit president Kunal Kharat said.

