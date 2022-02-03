Former Human Rights Campaign president sues group over alleged racial discrimination - Washington Post
The former president of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the organization of racial discrimination in his firing last year, the Washington Post reported.
