Left Menu

Man arrested in Jodhpur for raping 4 -year-old cousin

A man allegedly raped his four-year-old cousin here in a village in Jalore, police on Thursday said. According to the police, the accused, Narayan Meghwal 25, had come to the victims house in Leta Village with her father in the afternoon.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:34 IST
Man arrested in Jodhpur for raping 4 -year-old cousin
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly raped his four-year-old cousin here in a village in Jalore, police on Thursday said. According to the police, the accused, Narayan Meghwal (25), had come to the victim's house in Leta Village with her father in the afternoon. The incident took place around 3.00 pm, when the victim's father, who had just finished his lunch -- his wife out shopping - heard his daughter's screams and rushed inside the house for her help. He saw his daughter bleeding and crying and Meghwal fleeing the house, police said. Meghwal was caught within two hours of the incident from an agriculture field just behind the spot of incident, SP (Jalore) Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said.

The accused is a daily wager and had got married only a year back. The girl was rushed to the hospital immediately but was referred to Jodhpur, where she underwent surgery for the injuries in the midnight, police said.

"Seeing her condition, we decided to waste no time and refer her to the hospital in Jodhpur where all the preparations had been done in advance. "As soon as she reached there, she was given the much-needed medical aid," the police officer said, adding the victim's condition was better now.

Chairman of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sangeeta Beniwal also inquired about the incident and gave necessary directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022