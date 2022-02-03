MoU signed to establish 1000 fast-charging stations for electric two-wheelers

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between Ather Energy and Electric Supply Companies(ESCOMs) of the state in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for setting up 1000 fast-charging stations across the state. As per an official statement issued by CMO, the ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with the ESCOMs to share their available spaces for the charging stations.

Ather Energy will provide free charging services for electric two-wheeler vehicles. The MoU was signed by the Managing Director, CEO, Co-founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.

MLA Aravind Bellad, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Energy Department Additional Chief Secretary G Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister N Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

