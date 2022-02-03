Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya rolls out Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme in Hojai

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya gave away cheques as financial support to women borrowers who took loans from microfinance institutions in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday under Category 1 of Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 (AMFIRS). At a function organised by the Hojai district administration at Kachari Maidan in Sankardev Nagar, the Assam minister who is the Guardian Minister of Hojai, gave away cheques to some selected women borrowers under Category I of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 (AMFIRS) in the presence of MLAs of Hojai, Jamunamukh, President of Hojai Zilla Parishad, representatives of political parties, banks and microfinance institutions.

Altogether 17,712 women beneficiaries from Hojai have been covered under Category I of the scheme. To fulfil a major poll promise, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the ambitious microfinance loan waiver scheme on November 28 last year.

Under Category I of AMFIRS, a total of 11 lakh women will be benefitted across the state. Parimal Suklabaidya said, "The Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) to implement the AMFIRS, 2021."

"Altogether 38 MFIs and banks signed the MoU with the state government, which will provide huge relief to 24 lakh women borrowers. The scheme was devised with an objective to balance the long-term view of ensuring continuity of microfinance for supporting economic activities of low income and poor households and providing relief to eligible customers for tiding over current stress in the microfinance sector due to various operational reasons," Suklabaidya added. Suklabaidya further said that the scheme emphasises promoting responsible borrowing and timely repayment culture among customers.

The state government has divided the loanees into three categories. Under Category I, borrowers who have been repaying regularly with 'Zero Days Past Due' will be provided with a one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of Rs 25,000. Similarly, borrowers whose payments are overdue, that is the accounts that are overdue but not NPA, the state government will pay the overdue amount. All such borrowers will be encouraged to make timely instalment payments so that their accounts remain standard and credit culture is reinforced.

Later, Suklabaidya held a meeting with the officials of the Hojai Zilla Parishad at DC's conference hall and discussed a gamut of issues with them. The Assam Forest minister also inaugurated the pure drinking water supply scheme in the Ramthakur Mandir premises constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Award for the financial year 2020-2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)