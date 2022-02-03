Left Menu

Night curfew extended in Gujarat till Feb 11

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to extend the night curfew in the state till February 11 from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to extend the night curfew in the state till February 11 from 10 pm to 6 am in view of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 in the country, said the Chief Minister's Office. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the meeting of the core committee today to review the COVID-19 situation today.

The CMO informed that the committee has decided that the wedding ceremonies held in closed venues in the state can be held with a limit of 150 persons and wedding ceremonies in open spaces can be held with a maximum of 300 people. Earlier on January 7, the government announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

Gujarat reported 7,606 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 13,195 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 63,564. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

