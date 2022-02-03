Three startups attract Rs 80 cr investment at Seeding Kerala summit

In a big boost to the startup ecosystem in Kerala, investments to the tune of Rs 80 crore were announced on Thursday at the 7th edition of the Seeding Kerala Summit organized by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Thirteen startups out of the 30 select enterprises, which attended the two-day summit in hybrid mode, attracted investments from participating top funds, angel networks and High Networth Individuals (HNIs), a KSUM release said here. The invite-only summit saw participation by 46 investors from within and outside the state. The event was attended by representatives of top funds, Angel Networks, 30 corporate houses and family offices besides founders of 36 select startups. Startups picked up for investments are Bumberry, Cookd, Zappyhire, Shipnext, Shop Connect, Hyreo, TIEA, Astrek Innovations, Messengerify, Premagic, Finsall, Agnikul and Ubifly. The biggest quantum of investment was announced by Speciale Invest, a fund partner for the event. Other major investors were SEA Fund and Kerala Angel Network. Among HNIs, investment pledges were made by V K Mathews, Raveendranath Kamath, Navas Meeran and Rajesh Padinjaremadam. Investment decisions were also announced by Malabar Angel Network and Indian Angel Network, which are angel partners for the event.

Kerala Startup Mission, which organized the event, also released a new RFP for venture partners considering the success of fund of fund scheme. Panel events organized as part of the summit witnessed intense discussions on the various aspects of investing in startups in the state.

The second day of the event witnessed panel discussions on space tech, lab to market and role of technology in human resource development. Around 30 technology experts, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across the country took part in the discussions.

Started in 2016 by KSUM, Seeding Kerala summits have helped entrepreneurs turn great ideas into sound businesses through networking and leveraging investment opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)