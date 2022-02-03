27% courtrooms have a computer placed on judge's dais with video conference facility: Rajya Sabha told

Twenty-seven per cent courtrooms have a computer placed on the judge's dais with video conference facility, according to data complied by the Supreme Court Registry on the status of judicial infrastructure and court amenities, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the primary responsibility of development of infrastructure facilities for judiciary rests with the state governments.

To augment the resources of the state governments, the Centre has been implementing a centrally-sponsored scheme for development of infrastructure facilities in district and subordinate courts since 1993-94.

''Till date, the central government has sanctioned Rs 8758.70 crore under the scheme to states and union territories. The government has extended the scheme for a further period of five years from April 1 2021 to March 31 2026, with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 9000 crore,'' he said.

The Registry of Supreme Court of India has compiled data on the status of judicial infrastructure and court amenities according to which 27 per cent courtrooms have computer placed on the judge's dais with video conferencing facility, Rijiju told the House.

