Left Menu

Security scenario at Sino-India border grim: Cong MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:22 IST
Security scenario at Sino-India border grim: Cong MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a hostile environment from its neighbours and the security scenario along the country's border with China is grim, a Congress MP alleged in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, N Uttam Kumar Reddy of the Congress alleged that the Narendra Modi government has failed to defend the country's borders and the Chinese have entered the Indian territory.

China is building permanent structures and villages in disputed areas, he said.

Expressing disappointment over no mention of national security in the president's address, Reddy demanded that the prime minister, in his reply, should address the concerns about the Chinese aggression.

He also attacked the government over not honouring its promise of constituting a committee to make the minimum support price (MSP) system for crops more effective and transparent as well as for suggesting ways to promote zero budgeting-based agriculture.

Two months have passed since the announcement was made but the government is yet to constitute the panel, the Congress leader said.

The announcement with respect to the panel was made on the day when the Centre decided to repeal three farm laws after a year-long protest by farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022