Security scenario at Sino-India border grim: Cong MP

India is facing a hostile environment from its neighbours and the security scenario along the country's border with China is grim, a Congress MP alleged in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, N Uttam Kumar Reddy of the Congress alleged that the Narendra Modi government has failed to defend the country's borders and the Chinese have entered the Indian territory.

China is building permanent structures and villages in disputed areas, he said.

Expressing disappointment over no mention of national security in the president's address, Reddy demanded that the prime minister, in his reply, should address the concerns about the Chinese aggression.

He also attacked the government over not honouring its promise of constituting a committee to make the minimum support price (MSP) system for crops more effective and transparent as well as for suggesting ways to promote zero budgeting-based agriculture.

Two months have passed since the announcement was made but the government is yet to constitute the panel, the Congress leader said.

The announcement with respect to the panel was made on the day when the Centre decided to repeal three farm laws after a year-long protest by farmers.

