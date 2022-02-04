Left Menu

Agra company selling fake vitamin tablets sealed

A team of the department went there and informed the local authorities, following which Madhav Pharma, the company that was selling the tablets, was sealed. The department is investigating where the tablets were being manufactured, the official added.

An Agra-based pharmaceutical company was sealed after being found selling sub-standard and fake vitamin-D tablets, following information shared by the drugs control department of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official, the department received a complaint from Macleods Pharmaceuticals stating they had found that fake tablets were being sold in Delhi with their company name in the last week of December.

Following this, the drugs control department here developed intelligence and conducted a raid on January 19 and seized some samples. The seized samples were tested and some of them were found to be sub-standard and some fake, the official said.

The department traced the source of the tablets and found they were coming from Agra. A team of the department went there and informed the local authorities, following which Madhav Pharma, the company that was selling the tablets, was sealed. The department is investigating where the tablets were being manufactured, the official added.

