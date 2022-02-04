Left Menu

IMF management, board have no role in statements issued after a country surveillance mission -spokesman

IMF management and board have no role in preparing the concluding statement issued after a staff surveillance mission to a country, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday, after Reuters reported that a draft sentence critical of Japan's financing of high-emissions coal projects was deleted from a Jan. 28 statement. International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told Reuters that the fund did not comment on leaks of draft documents.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:49 IST
IMF management, board have no role in statements issued after a country surveillance mission -spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IMF management and board have no role in preparing the concluding statement issued after a staff surveillance mission to a country, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday, after Reuters reported that a draft sentence critical of Japan's financing of high-emissions coal projects was deleted from a Jan. 28 statement.

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice told Reuters that the fund did not comment on leaks of draft documents. But he said the Jan. 28 statement issued by staff after an Article IV surveillance mission to Japan did include "robust analysis on the issue of climate change." Reuters reported Wednesday that the Jan. 28 concluding statement https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2022/01/27/mcs012722-japan-staff-concluding-statement-of-the-2022-article-iv-mission omitted a sentence included in an earlier draft, which said global efforts on climate policy would benefit if Japan ended exceptions from its pledge to end financing of new unabated coal projects.

The IMF initially declined to comment, but offered a longer statement on the Article IV surveillance process on Thursday. Climate activists said deletion of the passage on coal from the staff's concluding statement was disappointing coming so soon after the IMF board agreed to focus more on climate change in its surveillance of countries' economies.

The report did include a section entitled "Shifting to a Low-carbon Economy" that made no mention of coal but said meeting carbon emissions reduction goals would be especially challenging for Japan given its heavy reliance on fossil fuels for energy since a 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Rice also noted that decisions on concluding statements were made by the staff country team. Management and the board were only involved in the next phase of the Article IV surveillance process, which leads to publication of a more detailed staff report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022