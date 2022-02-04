Left Menu

Ambedkar statue to be installed soon at NTR Garden in Hyderabad

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that a 125-feet-tall statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be installed soon at the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad.

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that a 125-feet-tall statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be installed soon at the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad. While inaugurating the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar, Rao said, "This 2BHK housing site is going to be the best in the city. As on one side, there is IMAX theatre and on the other side a 125-foot statue of Ambedkar is going to come up soon."

He also announced that a marriage hall would be constructed for the poor in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) land, located in Khairatabad ward. "Though the State government can generate crores of revenue by auctioning the HMDA land parcel spread over one acre, a function hall will be built on the land to benefit the poor," the Minister said.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others were present at the event. (ANI)

