Japan may consider ways to contribute to international LNG market
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 07:59 IST
Japan's government will consider ways to contribute to the international community since it is a key importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), in the event of a conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.
He declined to confirm local reports that the United States government has asked Japan if it could revert some of LNG imports to Europe in the event of a crisis in Eastern Europe, saying: "We can't comment on our diplomatic exchange."
