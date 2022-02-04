Delhi receives light rain, AQI continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall early on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi today.

The IMD said that the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, owing to the rain and maximum the maximum temperature is expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 313, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Under the influence of rain and gusty winds, the air quality in the national capital may gradually get better from tomorrow and the air quality index is expected to slightly improve from 'lower end of poor' to 'moderate' from February 5. "AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality and likely to improve due to rain along with the gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'Poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion. Intermittent rain is expected tomorrow improving AQI further to 'Lower end of poor' or 'moderate'. From 5th onwards air quality gradually degrades as the rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 136 in the 'very poor' and 221 in the 'moderate' category respectively. The air quality in Noida and Gurugram also remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 313 and 314 respectively.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

