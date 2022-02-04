NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks, keeping in view the clash in dates with NEET PG 2021 counseling. The Ministry, in its notice, said, "... a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date i.e. March 12, 2022, as published...since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counseling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022."

"Keeping the facts in view, Union Health Ministry has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably," the notice read. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

