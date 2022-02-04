Left Menu

23-yr-old man arrested for duping employer of Rs 23 lakh in Delhi

Munish Sangar, who runs an importexport company at Mundka here, complained to the police that Lal, who was working with him since 2018, was sent to Chandni Chowk to collect Rs 23 lakh last Saturday. Police also raided his paternal house in Uttar Pradesh during which his father said he had come home but soon returned, a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:41 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested for swindling his employer out of Rs 23 lakh in west Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Nanhe Lal, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. Munish Sangar, who runs an import/export company at Mundka here, complained to the police that Lal, who was working with him since 2018, was sent to Chandni Chowk to collect Rs 23 lakh last Saturday. However, after collecting the money, he called up Sangar and informed him that he would be back by evening, but did not return.

A raid was conducted at Lal's rented house in Deep Vihar, Rohini, but he was not found. Police also raided his paternal house in Uttar Pradesh during which his father said he had come home but soon returned, a senior officer said. Lal was finally arrested from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said. During interrogation, Lal revealed to the police that he and his friend Rakesh had collected Rs 23 lakh from Chandni Chowk and then hatched the plan to abscond with the money.

He gave Rs 1 lakh to Rakesh and kept the remaining money to himself, of which he deposited Rs 40,000 in his account and spent Rs 10,000, the DCP said. It appears that Lal is not aware of Rakesh's current whereabouts. A search for him is on, police said.

