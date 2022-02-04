Finland's president says Minsk agreement should be looked at again
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 04-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 13:51 IST
The Minsk agreement should be revisited to find a solution to the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday. Niinisto said Russia's President Vladimir Putin had brought up the Minsk agreement in his recent discussion with Niinisto.
The Minsk set of agreements was signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany as a response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.
