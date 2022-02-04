Left Menu

Nathi Mthethwa launches South African Hip-Hop Museum

The museum was launched in partnership with the Ritual Media Group, Museum Africa and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Thursday at the Museum Africa, Newtown Precinct in Johannesburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:45 IST
“The newly refurbished state of the art facility will also serve as a museum and enabling environment to drive education and empowerment through workshops, film editing, and music recording services provided to the creatives,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has launched the South African Hip-Hop Museum, with the intention to preserve the hip-hop culture.

"The newly refurbished state of the art facility will also serve as a museum and enabling environment to drive education and empowerment through workshops, film editing, and music recording services provided to the creatives," the Minister said.

Situated inside Museum Africa, the first phase of the South African Hip Hop Museum was launched in 2019 with the aim of preserving, protecting, and promoting SA hip-hop history as well as to inspire young and emerging hip-hop enthusiasts.

The Minister was accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe, founder of Ritual Media Group, Osmic Menoe as well as local Hip Hop legends and pioneers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

