Russia to boost gas exports to China by a quarter, Gazprom says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Russia plans to increase gas exports to China to 48 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year via a new pipeline that will deliver 10 bcm annually from Russia's Far East, gas giant Gazprom said on Friday.

Under previous plans, Russia aimed to supply China with 38 bcm by 2025. It was not immediately clear when it would reach the 48 bcm target.

An industry source told Reuters nL4N2UF1HQ earlier on Friday that Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, had agreed a 30-year contract with China's CNPC, with the first gas to flow through the new pipeline in two or three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

