Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can jointly bring gas to Europe -media

Turkey and Israel can work together to carry natural gas from Israel to Europe and the two countries will discuss energy cooperation during talks next month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday.

Turkey has been working to mend its strained regional ties with Israel and other nations as part of a charm offensive launched in 2020. In an apparent easing after years of animosity, Erdogan said on Thursday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit Turkey in mid-March.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kyiv, Erdogan said energy cooperation would be on the agenda during Herzog's visit, and added Ankara was also in talks on signing a natural gas supply deal with Iraq, according to Turkish media.

