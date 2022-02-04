Auction amount of record-breaking tea donated to Assam CM's Relief Fund

The amount of Rs 99,999 fetched by a kilogram of specialty tea last year in Assam, which is the highest auction price fetched by any tea in the country, was donated by the sellers to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Friday.

The managing director of Manohari Tea Estate, Rajan Lohia, handed over a cheque of that value to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

Lohia said the Manohari Tea Estate has been donating all amounts collected by its tea sold at any record-breaking auction price over the years to the government's welfare funds.

'Manohari Gold', produced by Manohari Tea Estate, had sold for Rs 99,999 at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on December 14 last year.

This is the highest auction price fetched in tea selling and buying in the country so far, with Sourabh Tea Traders procuring the kilogram of the tea that was put for auction.

Manohari Gold Tea had previously sold for Rs 50,000 per kg at the GTAC auction in July 2019, which was the highest auction value at that time.

Gold Tea from the same estate was auctioned for Rs 39,001 per kg on July 24, 2018, at the GTAC, which was a record price then.

