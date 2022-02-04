EU, Azerbaijan step up talks on Azeri gas supplies to Europe, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
Russia
The European Union and Azerbaijan have intensified talks on increasing Azeri gas supplies to Europe, TASS news agency quoted EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson as saying on Friday.
