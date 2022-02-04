Textiles Ministry partners for training of 3.46 lakh beneficiaries under SAMARTH Scheme

Proposals were invited from State Government Agencies Industry Associations for undertaking training programmes under the Samarth Scheme. After evaluation of these proposals, the Ministry of Textiles has partnered with 13 State Government Agencies, 92 Textile Industry, 10 Industry Associations/ Councils and 4 Sectoral Organizations of Ministry of Textiles for training of 3.46 lakh beneficiaries in textile sector, allocated after physical verification of training centers. Fresh proposal for empanelment under the scheme has been invited in September 2021. In response, 72 proposals have been received upto closing date of receipt of the proposal i.e. 02.11.2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)