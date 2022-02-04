Left Menu

Fluctuations in prices of tomato, onion, potato depend on weather: Govt

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday informed in Rajya Sabha that there are several factors including weather conditions causing fluctuations in prices for tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:31 IST
Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday informed in Rajya Sabha that there are several factors including weather conditions causing fluctuations in prices for tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops. These factors include the arrival of TOP crops from non-traditional areas/other parts of the country, season-wise change in crop-sowing pattern, the early arrival of crop from next Rabi/Kharif season and residual of previous season's crop etc, he said.

During the ongoing Budget Session in the Parliament, the minister said that the ministry provides transportation/storage subsidy at 50 per cent for notified fruits and vegetables including (TOP) crops at the time of glut situation during harvest season under short term intervention of scheme of Operation Greens (OG) which helps in price stabilization for farmers as well as consumers. The Ministry is also maintaining Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) Portal to keep watch on current prices of Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) crops through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and accordingly, low price alerts are issued to concerned departments of States from time to time, he said.

"The OG scheme is being implemented only since November 2018 and accordingly, no study has been conducted on the subject," Patel said. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

