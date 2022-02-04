Left Menu

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Keylong records lowest temperature at -6.9 degrees Celcius

As the cold wave intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past twenty-four hours, Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at - 6.9 degrees Celsius, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:18 IST
Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Keylong records lowest temperature at -6.9 degrees Celcius
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the cold wave intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past twenty-four hours, Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at - 6.9 degrees Celsius, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, Kalpa, a small village near Satluj river in Kinnaur district recorded -4.7 degrees Celsius while Manali recorded -0.4 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded -2.0 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded -3.2, and Shimla recorded -0.4 degrees Celsius.

Life has been thrown out of gear after a snowfall in the state. 147 roads including two national highways have been blocked for traffic due to snow. One national highway in Kinnaur is blocked due to landslides. Maximum 108 roads are blocked in Lahaul-Spiti and 24 in Mandi. As Many as 34 water supply schemes are also hit said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022