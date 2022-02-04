U.S.'s Blinken to attend Quad meeting in Australia next week -statement
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Australia next week to meet with Indo-Pacific allies and attend the Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
Blinken will travel Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, with stops in Fiji and Hawaii, the department said in a statement. The so-called Quad includs the four major democracies of the United States, Japan, India and Australia.
