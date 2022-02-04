Left Menu

Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:05 IST
Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar-energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects.

The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022