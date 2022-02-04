China lifts restrictions on Russian wheat, barley imports
China will now allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia rather than specific provinces, the Russian state agricultural watchdog said on Friday, under agreements signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.
Next year, the two countries plan to reach a deal that will allow Russia to export peas to China, it said in a statement.
